Ansu Fati returns for Spain’s decisive World Cup qualifiers

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique has called up Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati for the national team’s decisive World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden. Spain is two points behind Sweden at the top of their qualifying group with two matches remaining. The group winners qualify for the next year’s tournament in Qatar. The second-place finishers face a playoff. Fati became the youngest player to score in the history of Spain’s national team at the age of 17 years last September. He injured his knee two months later and was sidelined for 10 months. Spain plays Greece in Athens on Nov. 11 and then hosts Sweden in Seville on Nov. 14.