Frost will return to Cornhuskers in ’22; 4 assistants fired

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Nebraskas says Scott Frost will be back as coach in 2022 under a restructured contract. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Athletic director Trev Alberts says Frost has laid out a clear plan and vision for the program. Part of that plan became apparent when Frost announced that he has fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.