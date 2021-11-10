Giro organizers outline 6 mountain stages for next year

MILAN (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will feature tough ascents up Mount Etna, the Blockhaus, the Mortirolo and Santa Cristina. The six mountain stages of the 2022 Giro have been revealed as race organizers continued their staggered presentation of the route. The six hilly stages and seven stages best suited for sprinters were announced earlier in the week. It is in the mountains that the overall winner of the Giro should be decided. And there are four mountain finishes. The finale and precisely when the stages will take place will be announced Thursday.