Haaland scores on return for Dortmund, Bayern reclaims lead

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored on his return from injury for Borussia Dortmund to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 and turn up the pressure on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich. Bayern has responded with a 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld in the late match. There’s only one point between the teams before Bayern visits Dortmund next weekend for one of the league’s most anticipated games of the season. Sebastian Andersson scored in injury time as Cologne beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-1 in their Rhine derby in front of 50,000 fans. Augsburg substitute Michael Gregoritsch scored in the seventh minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin.