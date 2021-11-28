Colorado parts ways with offensive coordinator Chiaverini

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Karl Dorrell parted ways with offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini after a season in which the Buffaloes struggled to move the ball. Chiaverini, who also doubled as the receivers coach, oversaw an offense that averaged 257.4 yards per game. It was the team’s lowest figure since 1964. They also averaged 18.8 points as Colorado wrapped up a 4-8 season with a loss at Utah. Chiaverini served as the offensive coordinator or co-coordinator in five of his six seasons. Dorrell plans to soon fill both roles. He’s currently recruiting ahead of the early signing period.