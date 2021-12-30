Beal scores 29 in return, Wizards beat Cavaliers 110-93

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 29 points and 10 assists in his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, leading the Washington Wizards to a 110-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal, in his first game action in 12 days, shot 13 of 23 from the floor in 34 minutes. Kyle Kuzma added 25 points and 10 rebounds for Washington. Kevin Love had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland, which played its first game since losing point guard Ricky Rubio for the season with a torn left ACL. Evan Mobley added 21 points for the Cavaliers.