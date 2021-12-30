Embiid scores 34, 76ers beat Nets 110-102 in Durant’s return

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 34 points and the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled Kevin Durant’s return to the lineup by beating the Brooklyn Nets 110-102. Durant had 33 points in his first game in two weeks, having missed three games in health and safety protocols. He picked up right where he left off, having averaged 39.7 points in the three games before that. But Embiid converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 3:14 remaining and Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry hit 3-pointers to send the 76ers to their third straight victory.