da Silva scores 22, Colorado beats Washington 78-64

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 22 points, freshman Julian Hammond III added a season-high 14 and Colorado beat Washington 78-64 for its fifth consecutive win. Colorado coach Tad Boyle earned his 300th career victory and his 244 wins with the Buffaloes are second in program history. Jabari Walker had 11 points and tied his career high with 13 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season — for Colorado (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12). Da Silva scored 10 points as the Buffaloes used a 23-10 run over the final 9 minutes of the first half to take a 39-28 lead at halftime. Cole Bajema made a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts and finished with a career-best 18 points for Washington.