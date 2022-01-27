Mike Macdonald returning to Ravens as defensive coordinator

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator, bringing him back from the college ranks after a season at Michigan. The Ravens announced the move Thursday night. The 34-year-old Macdonald was Michigan’s defensive coordinator last season, when the Wolverines won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons with the Ravens, serving as linebackers coach from 2018-20 under coach John Harbaugh. He also coached defensive backs for Baltimore in 2017. Macdonald went from the Ravens to Michigan before last season, moving from John Harbaugh’s staff to work under his brother Jim Harbaugh.