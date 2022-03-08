Jags tag Robinson again, clear path for pass rusher at No. 1

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight year. The move guarantees Robinson $16.6 million in 2022. It also potentially divulges Jacksonville’s plans for the No. 1 pick in next month’s NFL draft. If Robinson signs the one-year tender, his salary would be fully guaranteed next season. The sides also could still work to reach a long-term deal. With Robinson returning, it’s unlikely the Jaguars would draft an offensive tackle with the top pick. Instead, they’re more likely to go with a pass rusher.