Oregon aide Chris Crutchfield returns to Omaha for Mavs job

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon assistant coach Chris Crutchfield has been hired as the new head men’s basketball coach at Omaha. He was a two-sport athlete for the Mavericks in the 1990s. Athletic director Adrian Dowell announced Crutchfield’s hiring less than two weeks after longtime coach Derrin Hansen was fired after a second straight five-win season. Crutchfield played football and basketball for the Mavericks and was an assistant in basketball in 1995-96. Crutchfield was head coach at Division II East Central (Oklahoma) for one season before he joined Dana Altman’s Oregon staff this season.