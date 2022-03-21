LeBron scores 38 in Ohio return, Lakers crush Cavs 131-120

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 38 points, notched another triple-double and sparked memories of his time in Cleveland, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 win over the Cavaliers. It was James’ only visit home this season and the star from nearby Akron thrilled fans who warmly welcomed him back. James added 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his 105th career triple-double. He’s trying to keep the Lakers in the postseason picture in what to this point has been a disappointing season. Russell Westbrook and D.J. Augustin added 20 points apiece for the Lakers. Darius Garland scored 29 and added 16 assists for Cleveland.