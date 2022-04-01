A look at the World Cup group stage pairings

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The draw for the World Cup group stage draw has set up some intriguing prospects and will start on Nov. 21 with host Qatar playing Ecuador. Lionel Messi will possibly face Robert Lewandowski. Spain will definitely play Germany. Luis Suarez was handed another game against Ghana. England will play the United States, and both must face Iran and potentially Ukraine. A total of 37 teams were involved on Friday because three entries in the 32-team lineup are not yet known. They are to be confirmed in June.