Injured Mets’ deGrom out for major time, no set return date

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area, a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season. DeGrom won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the Mets announced Friday. The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on his right scapula that caused inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington. The Mets had boosted their rotation by signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and trading for All-Star Chris Bassitt. After getting off to a sensational start last year, deGrom didn’t pitch after July 7 because of a sprained elbow.