Grizzlies coach: Ja Morant closer to return from sore knee

DENVER (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies would like for All-Star guard Ja Morant to play at least once before the regular season ends. The final decision for his return rests with the team’s medical staff. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday night that Morant is doing great with the guard definitely getting close. Jenkins updated Morant’s status before the Grizzlies’ final road game of the regular season at Denver. The Grizzlies’ leading scorer has missed the last eight games after tweaking his right knee against Atlanta on March 18 and already had been declared out against the Nuggets. The Grizzlies conclude the regular season with back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday.