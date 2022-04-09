Marquez downplays win chances in return to Texas, starts 9th

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marc Marquez is back to racing after his latest bout with injuries and vision problems with shaken confidence and lowered expectations for the Grand Prix of the Americas. Marquez has dominated the Texas race for nearly a decade. But these are trying times for Spain’s six-time MotoGP champion as he confronts rare uncertainty on his Repsol Honda and even some fear of what could happen if he has another hard crash. Marquez missed the last two races after a crash cause double vision problems. He’ll start Sunday’s race from ninth. Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin starts on pole.