Warriors’ Thompson carrying vintage form into the playoffs

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Klay Thompson’s form is now the least of Golden State’s worries. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says “the proof is on the court” in the last couple of weeks. Thompson poured in a season-high 41 points in a regular-season ending 128-107 victory in New Orleans on Sunday night. Thompson’s recent play is among main reasons the Warriors are heading into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak. Thompson has scored 30 or more in three straight games and wound up averaging 20 points per game in the 32 games he’s played since Jan. 9. That’s when he returned from being sidelined more than two seasons by knee and Achilles injuries.