Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to return for senior season

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe says he will return for his senior season with the Wildcats after a breakout season in which he swept national player of the year awards. The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe announced his decision on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Tshiebwe led the nation with 15.1 rebounds per game and averaged 17.4 points. He also had 60 steals and 55 blocks. He won numerous individual honors from The Associated Press, along with Naismith and Wooden awards as the nation’s top player. Tshiebwe said it was his dream to be an NBA lottery pick, but draft projections had him going in the second round.