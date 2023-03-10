BNP Paribas Open suspends play due to rain

Play has stopped at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens as rain hits the Coachella Valley.

The BNP Paribas Open has been delayed due to the weather. There was no word on how long play will be stopped.

Play has temporarily been suspended due to rain.



Further updates will be provided as they become available. #TennisParadise — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2023

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.

Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson will have the latest weather updates tonight at 4, 5, 6, & 6:30 p.m.

Here comes the rain! pic.twitter.com/wDHK7GSWwP — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) March 10, 2023

"Accumulation estimates aren't very impressive for the desert but don't be caught off guard by spotty showers into the night, tapering into Saturday morning," Haley wrote in her forecast article.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.