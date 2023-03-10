BNP Paribas Open suspends play due to rain
Play has stopped at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens as rain hits the Coachella Valley.
The BNP Paribas Open has been delayed due to the weather. There was no word on how long play will be stopped.
Play suspended for now. Very light rain (if any) has halted play. Safety a priority at @BNPPARIBASOPEN!@KESQ @Qassignmentdesk @BaileyKESQ @Tarp1969— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 11, 2023
Play has temporarily been suspended due to rain.— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2023
Further updates will be provided as they become available. #TennisParadise
Here comes the rain! pic.twitter.com/wDHK7GSWwP— Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) March 10, 2023
"Accumulation estimates aren't very impressive for the desert but don't be caught off guard by spotty showers into the night, tapering into Saturday morning," Haley wrote in her forecast article.
