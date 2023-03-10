Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open
4:54 PM
4:12 PM

BNP Paribas Open suspends play due to rain

Play has stopped at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens as rain hits the Coachella Valley.

The BNP Paribas Open has been delayed due to the weather. There was no word on how long play will be stopped.

"Accumulation estimates aren't very impressive for the desert but don't be caught off guard by spotty showers into the night, tapering into Saturday morning," Haley wrote in her forecast article.

