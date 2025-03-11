Rain delays fourth round of BNP Paribas Open

Update 3/11/25 - 11:45

Players have returned to the court

Update 3/11/25 - 11:20 a.m.

Play has been suspended due to the rain.

News Channel 3's First Alert Weather Alert team is forecasting rain on and off through Thursday.

Original Report 3/11/25 - 10:25 a.m.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open begins today with four matches each in the men's and women's singles brackets.

Tallon Griekspoor will take on Yosuke Watanuki to start the men's schedule Tuesday. Griekspoor eliminated the top seed, Alexander Zverev, in the round of 64, winning two tiebreaks to pull off the upset. Watanuki, meanwhile, takes the court having defeated the 16th- and 19th-seeded players in his last two matches.

No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Standing in his way is No. 12 Holger Rune, who defeated the Greek player in each of their three previous meetings. Rune made a comeback after losing the first set against No. 18 Ugo Humbert on Sunday, while Tsitsipas has won all of his matches in straight sets thus far.

Thousand Oaks resident Marcos Giron prevailed over fourth-seeded Casper Ruud in a previous round, the first time he's earned victory over a top five player in the world rankings. If he wants his run to continue, he'll have to get past No. 20 Arthur Fils -- neither player has ever reached this round in a Masters 1000 tournament before.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev and No. 10 Tommy Paul met in last year's semifinals at this tournament, with Medvedev winning in three sets. Court 1 will host a rematch between the two at 6 p.m.

In the women's tournament, No. 2 Iga Swiatek will look to take another step towards defending her 2024 Indian Wells title when she faces No. 15 Karolina Muchová at 11 a.m. Muchová reached the finals of the 2023 French Open, which she lost to Swiatek in a close three-setter.

Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula, runner-up at last year's US Open, will share the court with No. 23 Elina Svitolina. Pegula and Svitolina also met in the fourth round of Indian Wells in 2021, two years after Svitolina reached the semifinals -- however, Pegula dominated that match by a score of 6-1, 6-1.

No. 7 Elena Rybakina and No. 9 Mirra Andreeva are going head-to-head for the second time in three weeks. The 17-year-old Andreeva won in three sets en route to a tournament victory in Dubai, becoming the youngest ever WTA 1000 champion. Rybakina, a past winner at Wimbledon and Indian Wells, will seek to avenge the loss.

No. 8 Qinwen Zheng and No. 18 Marta Kostyuk will contest Tuesday's final match at 8 p.m. Zheng is the defending Olympic gold medalist, but Kostyuk has more experience in the desert, advancing to the semifinals in 2024.

Eight additional round of 16 matches will be played Wednesday. A full scoreboard can be viewed at bnpparibasopen.com.