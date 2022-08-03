Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Firebirds to unveil their mascot on Thursday

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are set to unveil its official team mascot! The Firebirds will make the grand reveal during a news conference Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

The team will also announce the launch of a series of community pillar programs, which the mascot will champion, as well as introduce the Firebirds’ new director of broadcast & communications.

Although this is the first time we'll be introduced to the Coachella Valley Firebirds mascot, it seems the bird may have already been checking out our area.

For weeks, the team has been showing just parts of the mascot at recognizable Coachella Valley locations.

The Firebirds will kick off their inaugural season on Sunday, October 16. The first real home game of the season will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The team will play road games and some home games in Seattle while it waits for Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms to be completed.

