Firebirds
today at 7:34 PM
Published 5:13 PM

Coachella Valley Firebirds first-ever home game at Acrisure Arena now underway

The Coachella Valley Firebirds first-ever home game at Acisure Arena is now underway!

The sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena was fired up to cheer on their Firebirds for the first time.

Cameron Hughes got the game going in the 1st period with the first-ever goal at Acrisure Arena.

The game started at around 6:00 p.m. You can watch the game on Fox 11 Palm Springs. News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur will be the rinkside reporter for the game.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule

Jesus Reyes

