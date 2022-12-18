Coachella Valley Firebirds ready for first-ever home game at Acrisure Arena
Today is the Coachella Valley Firebirds first-ever home game at Acisure Arena!
🔥🐦🏒🧊📺 pic.twitter.com/ltriXHLzA7— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 17, 2022
The game starts at 6:00 p.m. You'll be able to watch the game on Fox 11 Palm Springs News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur will be the rinkside reporter for the game.
KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.
