Coachella Valley Firebirds ready for first-ever home game at Acrisure Arena

Today is the Coachella Valley Firebirds first-ever home game at Acisure Arena!

The game starts at 6:00 p.m. You'll be able to watch the game on Fox 11 Palm Springs News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur will be the rinkside reporter for the game.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

