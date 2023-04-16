Skip to Content
Firebirds
today at 8:48 AM
Firebirds fall in final game of regular season, look forward to first round of Calder Cup Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds dropped their regular season finale against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night by the final score of 4-2.

Gustav Olofsson and Tye Kartye each scored for the Firebirds in the defeat that secured them the second-place spot in the Pacific Division.

The Firebirds will face the Tucson Roadrunners in the first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs beginning this Wednesday at Acrisure Arena.

ROUND ONE SCHEDULE

Game 1  – Wednesday, April 19th – 7pm

Game 2 – Friday, April 21st – 7pm

Game 3* - Sunday, April 23rd – 3pm

* - if necessary

Blake Arthur

