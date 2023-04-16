Firebirds fall in final game of regular season, look forward to first round of Calder Cup Playoffs
The Coachella Valley Firebirds dropped their regular season finale against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night by the final score of 4-2.
Gustav Olofsson and Tye Kartye each scored for the Firebirds in the defeat that secured them the second-place spot in the Pacific Division.
First round best-of-3-series between #2 seed @Firebirds and #7 seed @RoadrunnersAHL is set.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 16, 2023
-WED April 19 @ 7pm
-FRI April 21 @ 7pm (broadcast on @KESQ)
-SUN April 23 @ 3pm (if necessary)@KESQ @Qassignmentdesk @AcrisureArena @BaileyKESQ @Tarp1969 @TheAHL @CalderCup #LetsFlyy
The Firebirds will face the Tucson Roadrunners in the first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs beginning this Wednesday at Acrisure Arena.
get #FiredUp for playoffs! game 1 is this Wednesday against the Tucson Roadrunners 🔥— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 16, 2023
click here to get tickets: https://t.co/46m53K5OoF pic.twitter.com/GCCtxdKy74
ROUND ONE SCHEDULE
Game 1 – Wednesday, April 19th – 7pm
Game 2 – Friday, April 21st – 7pm
Game 3* - Sunday, April 23rd – 3pm
* - if necessary