Firebirds win in 3OT to take series lead in Pacific Division Finals

There's nothing like playoff hockey! The Coachella Valley Firebirds have taken a 2-1 lead in the Pacific Division Finals against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds won game 3 in the third period of overtime with a score of 3-2.

It's a Best of Five series so it's still not over yet. The series return to Acrisure Arena for a crucial game 5.

The Wranglers dominated the game early, scoring two goals in the first period but the Firebirds kept fighting back until they finally showed some signs of life.

That makes goals in three straight for Jakob Pelletier.

The Firebirds scored early in the second period. Defenseman Gustav "Goose" Olofsson scored his second goal of the series.





2-1 CGY leads with 13:25 left in the 2nd period

It was a little chippy between the two teams during the second period, with 4 on 4 hockey taking place twice due to some penalties.

The Firebirds completed the comeback early in the third period. The Captain, Max McCormick, tied the game with a goal during a power play.

TIED GAME 1-1

The Firebirds had a power play with just two minutes left in the game but couldn't capitalize. The game went to overtime.

It was a tense overtime, with both teams playing aggressively. Goalie Joey Daccord made some clutch saves during overtime, saving the team time and time again in that period.

The game went over an hour without a goal, basically a whole game. Finally, the Firebirds found the back of the net in the third period of overtime.

