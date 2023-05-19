Skip to Content
Firebirds advance to Western Conference Finals after high scoring Game 5

AHL / KESQ

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have done it! The Firebirds beat the Calgary Wranglers in a high-scoring Game 5 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The Firebirds won 6-5 in front of a FIRED UP Acrisure Arena Friday night.

Jeremy McKenna scored 2 goals. Other goalscorers included Ville Petman, Jasper Frödén, and Gustav "Goose" Olofsson.

Game 4 lacked goals, but that was not a problem in Game 5. Both teams came out swinging in what could've potentially been the last game of the season for either team.

The Firebirds took the lead earlier in the game, scoring the first goal late in the first period.

But the story of the game, every time the Firebirds got the lead, the Wranglers would come right back and tie it up.

At one point in the third period, the Wranglers gained the lead, a stressful moment for the home crowd. But the Firebirds came right back and tied it up to make it 5-5.

The game went into overtime AGAIN. As you may recall, Game 3 featured a legendary triple overtime game that the Firebirds were able to win.

It was a similar case in Game 5.

The Firebirds will face the Texas Stars in the Western Conference Finals. Stay tuned for more information on that series.

