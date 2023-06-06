Watch Games 1 & 2 of the CV Firebirds’ Calder Cup Finals live on TV

The Coachella Valley is fired up for the Firebirds and their Calder Cup finals run and you can watch all the action live on the News Channel 3 stations!

GAME 1

The Calder Cup Finals kick off with Game 1 on Thursday at Acrisure Arena. Can't make it to the game? Don't worry we've got you covered. You'll be able to watch the game live on Fox 11 Palm Springs.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with the pre-game show. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

GAME 2

Game 2 is on Saturday at Acrisure Arena. You'll also be able to watch it live on TV on the CW 5 Palm Springs.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Games throughout the Calder Cup playoffs have been sold out at Acrisure Arena and the atmosphere has been red hot.

You can get tickets to the game at https://cvfirebirds.com/tickets/.

CALDER CUP SCHEDULE

The Firebirds will take on the Hershey Bears in a best-of-seven series. The Bears are the oldest and most successful franchise in the AHL.

For the road games, the Coachella Valley Firebirds will host FREE watch parties at Spotlight 29 Casino.

The series could return to the Coachella Valley for Games 6 & 7, if necessary.