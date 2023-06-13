Firebirds look to take commanding lead over the Bears in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals
The Coachella Valley Firebirds travel to Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on the Bears in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals today.
The Firebirds are up to 2-0 in the best-of-seven series after two blowout wins at home.
News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur is in Hershey for complete coverage of the Firebirds' quest for the Calder Cup.
We finally made it! Landed at @FlyHIA and headed to Hershey! Game 3 is Tuesday! @Firebirds @TheHersheyBears @TheAHL @KESQ @timkiley @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/juelJ8aZoV— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 13, 2023
Where to Watch
The series heads to Hershey for Game 3 today and you can watch it live on Fox. Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. PT
Want to watch the game with other Firebirds fans? The team is hosting a watch party at Spotlight 29 Casino.
don’t miss a second of all the action 🔥 #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/UBto0JwYNX— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 12, 2023
The Calder Cup series
The Firebirds have been dominating the series so far with back-to-back blowout wins at home.
Game 1 was a 5-0 win with five different Firebirds players scoring.
Game 2 was a similar story, a 4-0 Firebirds win.
According to the AHL, Firebirds goalkeeper Joey Daccord became the first goaltender in 84 years to open a Calder Cup Finals series with back-to-back shutouts.
In addition, only three teams in AHL history have come back from a 2-0 deficit in the Calder Cup Finals. The last team to do it was Hershey in 2010.
Will the Bears make a comeback or can the Firebirds keep the momentum going and get one step closer to hoisting the Calder Cup?
Stay with News Channel 3 for complete coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.