Firebirds look to take commanding lead over the Bears in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds travel to Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on the Bears in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals today.

The Firebirds are up to 2-0 in the best-of-seven series after two blowout wins at home.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur is in Hershey for complete coverage of the Firebirds' quest for the Calder Cup.

Where to Watch

The series heads to Hershey for Game 3 today and you can watch it live on Fox. Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. PT

Want to watch the game with other Firebirds fans? The team is hosting a watch party at Spotlight 29 Casino.

The Calder Cup series

The Firebirds have been dominating the series so far with back-to-back blowout wins at home.

Game 1 was a 5-0 win with five different Firebirds players scoring.

Game 2 was a similar story, a 4-0 Firebirds win.

According to the AHL, Firebirds goalkeeper Joey Daccord became the first goaltender in 84 years to open a Calder Cup Finals series with back-to-back shutouts.

In addition, only three teams in AHL history have come back from a 2-0 deficit in the Calder Cup Finals. The last team to do it was Hershey in 2010.

Will the Bears make a comeback or can the Firebirds keep the momentum going and get one step closer to hoisting the Calder Cup?

Stay with News Channel 3 for complete coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.