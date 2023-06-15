LIVE UPDATES: Bears lead over Firebirds 1-0 in 1st period of Game 4

FIRST PERIOD

The Bears struck first, scoring within the first five minutes of the 1st period.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will look to shake off a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday and retake a commanding lead in the Calder Cup Finals.

Game 4 between the Firebirds and Bears will be played today at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. You can watch the game live on Fox 11, coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.

There will also be a watch party at Spotlight 29 Casino. Firebirds Coach Dan Bylsma told News Channel 3's Blake Arthur today that the team can feel the support from the fans back home.

The Firebirds lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

They were so close to pulling off a miraculous comeback during Game 3 on Tuesday, but ultimately lost 5-4 in overtime.

The Firebirds were down two goals with just minutes left in the third period, but Cameron Hughes stepped up and scored twice as the game was wrapping up to send it to overtime.

Unfortunately, the Bears came away with the win in overtime, but the Firebirds showed they will continue to fight no matter the odds.

The Game 3 loss means that a Game 5 is guaranteed to happen. You can watch the game live Saturday on News Channel 3.

If the Firebirds win Game 4 today, then they could potentially win the Calder Cup with another win on Saturday.