‘Embrace the challenge;’ Firebirds look to regain advantage in Calder Cup championship game 5

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are hitting the ice Saturday with plans to regain the series lead for the Calder Cup Championship.

The Firebirds and the Hershey Bears are now tied at two games each in the best-of-seven series.

"It's what hockey is all about. It's what we play for and it's something that will be with each one of these guys going forward this memory of this ride," Coach Dan Bylsma told News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur on Friday in Hershey, PA.

"It's not going to be more memorable because it was easy. You have to embrace the challenge. You have to embrace the hardness of it." Coachella Valley Firebirds Head Coach Dan Bylsma

The series has been an intense run for fans. Game 1 and Game 2 were played in Coachella Valley to sold-out crowds at Acrisure Arena. The Firebirds won both without allowing the Bears even one goal. The tables turned for the Firebirds as play headed to Hershey. The Bears won two hard-fought victories on their home ice to even the series.

This means Coachella Valley fans will see their team at home again for Game 6 on Monday. But before the Coachella Valley Firebirds can return home, the series pushes forward with a pivotal Game 5 in Hershey on Saturday.

You can watch Game 5 live starting at 3:30 p.m. on News Channel 3 (ABC). The puck drop is at 4 p.m.

You can also watch the game at Spotlight 29 in Coachella. That's where News Channel 3 Sports Anchor Bailey Arredondo spoke with Hall of Famer and Firebirds analyst Grant Fuhr. "It was never going to be easy," Fuhr said.

A pleasure to have HOF Grant Fuhr @grantfuhr join us on @KESQ after the @Firebirds fall, 3-2, to @TheHersheyBears in Game 4.



Series tied up 2-2 and coming back to the desert for at least a Game 6. @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 @TheAHL @LisaFuhr31 pic.twitter.com/QL7ZY9zGqG — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 16, 2023

"Massive" Game 5 in Hershey

News Channel 3 was on the ice with the team as they practiced on Friday. Sports Director Blake Arthur talked with players at Giant Center.

"Game five's massive," Eddie Wittchow told Arthur, "You know what they say is the series doesn't start until a team loses at home. And so we had an opportunity to give them a loss of home and then going back to our passionate fan base... right now we're just focusing on game five." Wittchow previously played for the Hershey Bears.

Forward Kole Lind shared his thoughts heading into the game. "We're not panicking at all. We know we're in a good spot and we're in a tight series here. We didn't expect them to roll over and they shouldn't expect us to roll over either."

Returning to the desert next week

As play returns to Coachella Valley next week, the team's inaugural season will continue to make history. Post-season attendance at Acrisure Arena will again break a league record. The team has already blazed its way to 117,879 fans across 13 home games. That makes it the highest playoff turnout in the American Hockey League's 80-plus-year history. The Firebirds have achieved four sellouts at the 10,087-seat Acrisure Arena, including the first two games of the Calder Cup Finals against Hershey.

News Channel 3 talked with fans buying tickets for the next home games. Even though Game 7 is not yet a sure thing, Carlos Contreras was making sure he had seats at the Acrisure box office on Friday. "I've never been to a game seven. So I'm jumping on this opportunity ... and hopefully, we're on the winning end."

You'll also be able to watch Game 6 live on Monday on Fox 11. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Coverage of the Calder Cup Finals in Hershey is made possible by the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation. The Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation is a nonprofit that identifies needs in the local journalism ecosystem and seeks out grants and donations from individuals to bridge those gaps. The CVJF is a 501(c)3 organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible. Learn more at www.cvjf.org.