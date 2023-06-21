LIVE UPDATES: Firebirds lead 1-0 in the first period of Game 7

1ST PERIOD

Defenseman Ryker Evans scored within the first five minutes of the first period to put the Firebirds up 1-0.

BIRDS LEAD 1-0 pic.twitter.com/pE3MmifTpJ — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 22, 2023

Firebirds goal! Less than 5 minutes into the game it’s Ryker Evans. Big time player showing up in a big time game. @KESQ #CalderCup pic.twitter.com/IGpK4C7sRf — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 22, 2023

It all comes down to this! The two best words in sports - GAME 7. The Coachella Valley Firebirds host the Hershey Bears in a winner-take-all game for the Calder Cup.

Acrisure Arena is sold out for the big game, but you can watch it live on Fox 11, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

We'll also have live updates on KESQ.com and our app.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have highlights and post-game reaction live at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.

It's just the 12th Game 7 in Calder Cup Finals history and the first since 2018. The Coachella Valley will be absolutely fired up to cheer on the Firebirds to victory.

"You dream as a kid of playing in a Game 7 In the backyard," Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma said. "So we all have played them. These are just the pinnacle games. The games you hope to play for, you dream to play for, you work to play for."

One final morning skate. pic.twitter.com/YGbcLXCCcY — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 21, 2023

It's been a tense series, with both teams feeding off of the home crowd. According to the AHL, this is eighth series in Calder Cup Playoffs history in which the home team has won each of the first six games.

The league noted that home teams are 4-3 in the previous Game 7’s.

The Firebirds have been nearly unstoppable at home in this series, outscoring the Bears 14-2 in the three games played at Acrisure Arena.

In Game 6, with their backs against the wall, the Firebirds exploded with 5 goals, including two from Kole Lind.

The Firebirds struggled a bit more on the road, which included a 1-0 overtime loss in Game 5.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur traveled to Hershey, Pennslyvania to cover Game 3, Game 4, and Game 5 of the series.

Check Out Our Firebirds Section for Full Coverage

The pressure is on for both teams, but that's been the story of these playoffs for the Firebirds. The team is playing in its fourth winner-take-all game this postseason. They also come into the game with a seven-game winning streak at home, carried on by the record-setting playoff home crowd attendance numbers.

News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez took a look back at the incredible journey the Firebirds have been on since they were first announced nearly two years ago.

This will be the Firebirds' 26th playoff game of the season, setting yet another AHL record in this historic run.