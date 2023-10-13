Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Firebirds open second season tonight at Acrisure Arena

KESQ / Firebirds
today at 5:06 PM
Published 4:13 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back!

The Firebirds will open their second season in front of a fired-up, sold-out Acrisure Arena tonight against the Bakersfield Condors.

You can watch the game live on the CW 5 Palm Springs. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., puck drop is at 7:07 p.m.

A pre-game ceremony will feature the unveiling of the Western Conference Champion banner. The team won the title last year, reaching the Calder Cup finals in their incredible inaugural season.

Check Out: Firebirds have unfinished business heading into second AHL season

Outdoor fan festivities include a player arrival red carpet event at 4:30 p.m., live music, games, opportunities to take pictures with team mascot Fuego and to play inflatable street hockey, giveaways and drawings for prizes.

We'll have live coverage of the game all throughout our newscasts. Watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights and reaction from the team.

Like last year, News Channel 3 will also air a series of games throughout the season.

FIREBIRDS TV SCHEDULE

  • Friday, October 13th, 6:30 pm KCWQ CW 5 Saturday (Season Opener)
  • November 11th, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5 Tuesday
  • November 21st, 6:30 pm KDFX Fox 11
  • Sunday, December 17th, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5
  • Saturday, December 23rd, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5
  • Monday, January 15th, 4:30 pm KDFX Fox 11
  • Friday, February 2nd, 6:30 pm KDFX Fox 11
  • Sunday, February 18th, 4:30 pm KCWQ CW 5
  • Saturday, March 9th, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5
  • Saturday, March 23rd, 5:30 pm KCWQ CW 5
  • Thursday, April 4th, 6:30 pm KDFX Fox 11
  • Sunday, April 14th, 2:30 pm KDFX Fox 11

