Coachella Valley Firebirds open second season tonight at Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back!

The Firebirds will open their second season in front of a fired-up, sold-out Acrisure Arena tonight against the Bakersfield Condors.

Birds by the Numbers



1⃣ Seasons played

2⃣ Season that starts tonight

7⃣ Game 7 loss in Finals last year

2⃣2⃣ Games on road to start last year

3⃣6⃣ Games this season at @AcrisureArena

9⃣8⃣ AHL-record total games played last year

💯 Capacity % for tonight's opener — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 13, 2023

The Firebirds have arrived at Acrisure Arena! The second season kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. You can watch the SOLD OUT game live on the CW



Game Coverage: https://t.co/hY44y5DWk0 pic.twitter.com/40xnumawUq — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) October 13, 2023

You can watch the game live on the CW 5 Palm Springs. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., puck drop is at 7:07 p.m.

A pre-game ceremony will feature the unveiling of the Western Conference Champion banner. The team won the title last year, reaching the Calder Cup finals in their incredible inaugural season.

Outdoor fan festivities include a player arrival red carpet event at 4:30 p.m., live music, games, opportunities to take pictures with team mascot Fuego and to play inflatable street hockey, giveaways and drawings for prizes.

We'll have live coverage of the game all throughout our newscasts.

Like last year, News Channel 3 will also air a series of games throughout the season.

FIREBIRDS TV SCHEDULE