First game of 2024: Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road against the Calgary Wranglers

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are starting 2024 away from Acrisure Arena. The desert's hometeam is in Calgary, AB, in Canada, to take on the top team in the AHL Pacific Division, the Calgary Wranglers.

The game is at noon our time.

The New Year's Day game is the first since a loss on Friday night, where the Tucson Roadrunners scored three goals in the first period. They beat the Firebirds 3-1, on Friday, despite the 'birds outshooting the Roadrunners 37-27.

Hockey fun in Seattle

Meanwhile, mascot Fuego is taking a road trip as well. He's supporting NHL team Seattle Kraken. The team is playing in the Winter Classic today.

A fan favorite from the Firebirds' inaugural season, Goalie Joey Daccord, took fans on a lap ahead of the Winter Classic in the video below. Daccord recently tied the longest point streak ever by a Kraken goalkeeper, according to the NHL.

Meanwhile, Firebirds and Kraken goalie Chris Driedger showed off some gear made especially for the Winter Classic.

