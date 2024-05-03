CV Firebirds kick off Calder Cup playoffs run Friday in Calgary
The Coachella Valley Firebirds 2024 Calder Cup Playoff run begins Friday in Calgary.
The Firebirds will take on the Wranglers in Game 1 in the second round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Puck drop is at 6:00 PM. You can watch the game on AHLTV.com or listen on 106.9 the Eagle. There will also be a watch party at the Burgers and Beer locations in La Quinta and Palm Desert.
🚨 WATCH PARTY 🚨 Join us tonight to cheer on our birds at both Burgers and Beer locations #FuelTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YdghMxIX7c— y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 3, 2024
We'll have full postgame coverage at 10 and 11 PM.
It starts tonight. Game 1 of the playoffs for the Firebirds who are determined and motivated to ultimately end the season as Calder Cup champions. 🏒🏆🎬@KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 @AcrisureArena @TheAHL @pwilliamsAHL @TonyAndrock @AHLPR @Firebirds pic.twitter.com/cvRKnBJYKh— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 3, 2024
One more sleep until the start of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Game 1 is Friday vs @AHLWranglers at @cgysaddledome. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 @AcrisureArena @TheAHL @pwilliamsAHL @TonyAndrock @AHLPR @CValleyAHL_Fanz pic.twitter.com/bZWABqD2qp— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 2, 2024
This is a rematch of the Pacific Division Finals from last year when the Firebirds outlasted the Wranglers in an epic best-of-5-game series.
SERIES SCHEDULE (BEST-OF-5)
- Friday, May 3 @ CGY – 6pm PT
- Sunday, May 5 @ CGY – 3pm PT
- Wednesday, May 8 vs. CGY – 7pm PT
- Friday, May 10 vs. CGY – 7pm PT *if necessary
- Sunday, May 12 vs. CGY – 3pm PT *if necessary
You'll be able to watch Game 3 of the series Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30 PM on News Channel 3.