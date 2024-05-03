CV Firebirds kick off Calder Cup playoffs run Friday in Calgary

The Coachella Valley Firebirds 2024 Calder Cup Playoff run begins Friday in Calgary.

The Firebirds will take on the Wranglers in Game 1 in the second round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Puck drop is at 6:00 PM. You can watch the game on AHLTV.com or listen on 106.9 the Eagle. There will also be a watch party at the Burgers and Beer locations in La Quinta and Palm Desert.

🚨 WATCH PARTY 🚨 Join us tonight to cheer on our birds at both Burgers and Beer locations #FuelTheFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YdghMxIX7c — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 3, 2024

We'll have full postgame coverage at 10 and 11 PM.

This is a rematch of the Pacific Division Finals from last year when the Firebirds outlasted the Wranglers in an epic best-of-5-game series.

SERIES SCHEDULE (BEST-OF-5)

Friday, May 3 @ CGY – 6pm PT

Sunday, May 5 @ CGY – 3pm PT

Wednesday, May 8 vs. CGY – 7pm PT

Friday, May 10 vs. CGY – 7pm PT *if necessary

Sunday, May 12 vs. CGY – 3pm PT *if necessary

You'll be able to watch Game 3 of the series Wednesday, May 8 at 6:30 PM on News Channel 3.