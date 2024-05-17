Firebirds look to take commanding series lead over Reign in Pacific Division Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will host the Ontario Reign Friday night for Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals.

The Firebirds are looking to take a commanding lead in the best-of-five series before heading up the I-10 to Ontario for the next two games.

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM. Click here for tickets.

Watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 PM for highlights and post-game reactions.

Coachella Valley beat Ontario 3-2 in what ended up being a tense Game 1 of the series.

The Firebirds were held to just 15 shots in the victory, the lowest number of shots on goal in a game in franchise history (regular season and playoffs). Despite this, goals by Jimmy Schuldt, Devin Shore, and Max McCormick helped seal the win at home.

CV Goaltender Chris Driedger made 29 saves to pick up his fourth straight win.