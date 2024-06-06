Skip to Content
Firebirds look to clinch spot in Calder Cup Finals tonight in Milwaukee

Published 4:05 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will look to secure their place in the Calder Cup Finals tonight on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will be played tonight in Milwaukee. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT. The Firebirds are hosting a watch party at Spotlight 29 Casino.

Coachella Valley is up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. If they win tonight, they'll be in the finals!

But who will they play? It looks like it's all set up for a potential Calder Cup Finals rematch with the Hershey Bears. The Bears are also up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Monsters.

Game 4 in that series is also today. Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Series Recap

The Firebirds have dominated this series and have won 9 straight games in the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Firebirds beat the Admirals 5-2 in Milwaukee to take Game 3.  Coachella Valley had five different goal scorers and Chris Driedger made 31 saves to secure the win.

The Firebirds beat the Admirals 3-1 in Game 2 in front of a sold-out Acrisure Arena, thanks in part to Goaltender Chris Driedger's 31 saves and goals by Andrew Poturalski, Ryker Evans, and Kole Lind.

The Coachella Valley defeated Milwaukee 2-1 in Game 1 with John Hayden scoring two goals and Chris Driedger's 37 saves.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the Firebirds and their quest for the Calder Cup.

