Firebirds look to clinch spot in Calder Cup Finals tonight in Milwaukee

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will look to secure their place in the Calder Cup Finals tonight on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will be played tonight in Milwaukee. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT. The Firebirds are hosting a watch party at Spotlight 29 Casino.

Coachella Valley is up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. If they win tonight, they'll be in the finals!

But who will they play? It looks like it's all set up for a potential Calder Cup Finals rematch with the Hershey Bears. The Bears are also up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Monsters.

Game 4 in that series is also today. Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Series Recap

The Firebirds have dominated this series and have won 9 straight games in the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Firebirds beat the Admirals 5-2 in Milwaukee to take Game 3. Coachella Valley had five different goal scorers and Chris Driedger made 31 saves to secure the win.

The Firebirds beat the Admirals 3-1 in Game 2 in front of a sold-out Acrisure Arena, thanks in part to Goaltender Chris Driedger's 31 saves and goals by Andrew Poturalski, Ryker Evans, and Kole Lind.

The Coachella Valley defeated Milwaukee 2-1 in Game 1 with John Hayden scoring two goals and Chris Driedger's 37 saves.

