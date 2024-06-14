CV Firebirds take on Hershey Bears in Game 1 of Calder Cup Finals

The Hershey Bears host the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals.

You can watch Game 1 live tonight on Fox 11 Palm Springs. Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. PT.

All but one game in the series will be broadcast live on the KESQ family of stations.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11

Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - FOX 11

Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - CW 5

*Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. - ABC News Channel 3

*Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11

*Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m - FOX 11

*Games 5, 6, 7 are only if necessary

It's a rematch a year in the making.

Calder Cup Finals facts & figures

🦅🐻🏆



- First finals rematch in 33 years

- Bears seeking record 13th title (originated in 1930s)

- Firebirds seeking 1st title (2nd year as franchise)

- Bears had 111 pts in regular season (1st in AHL), Firebirds had 103 pts (2nd in AHL) pic.twitter.com/ca97mk54aR — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 13, 2024

The Firebirds are looking to avenge their loss to the Bears in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals. That series ended in a dramatic Game 7 overtime game at Acrisure Arena.

News Channel 3's Sports Reporter Kenji Ito spoke with fans ahead of the start of the series, many excited for the puck to drop for Game 1.

With the @Firebirds making their 2nd Calder Cup Finals appearance, it's @APots94 4th Calder Cup Finals appearance in a row. Today, I got to catch up with the veteran forward. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/lKS9B40gV9 — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 14, 2024

The Firebirds are not only looking to avenge last year's Calder Cup Finals loss, but they're also looking to send out Head Coach Dan Bylsma out with a championship. Bylsma is set to leave the team at the end of the series to coach the Firebirds' NHL affiliate, the Seattle Kraken.

