Firebirds

CV Firebirds take on Hershey Bears in Game 1 of Calder Cup Finals

Published 12:15 PM

The Hershey Bears host the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals.

You can watch Game 1 live tonight on Fox 11 Palm Springs. Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. PT.

All but one game in the series will be broadcast live on the KESQ family of stations.

SERIES SCHEDULE

  • Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11
  • Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m.
  • Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - FOX 11
  • Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - CW 5
  • *Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. - ABC News Channel 3
  • *Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11
  • *Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m - FOX 11
    *Games 5, 6, 7 are only if necessary

It's a rematch a year in the making.

The Firebirds are looking to avenge their loss to the Bears in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals. That series ended in a dramatic Game 7 overtime game at Acrisure Arena.

News Channel 3's Sports Reporter Kenji Ito spoke with fans ahead of the start of the series, many excited for the puck to drop for Game 1.

The Firebirds are not only looking to avenge last year's Calder Cup Finals loss, but they're also looking to send out Head Coach Dan Bylsma out with a championship. Bylsma is set to leave the team at the end of the series to coach the Firebirds' NHL affiliate, the Seattle Kraken.

Stay with News Channel 3 for full coverage of the Calder Cup Finals.

Jesus Reyes

