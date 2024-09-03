Coachella Valley Firebirds add defenseman Turner Ottenbreit

The Coachella Valley Firebirds signed defenseman Turner Ottenbreit for the 2024-25 season.

Ottenbreit returns to North America after one season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), playing with the Kunlun Red Star in Beijing, China.

Before his time overseas, Ottenbreit spend four seasons with the AHL’s Iowa Wild and part of one season with the San Antonio Rampage, logging 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 173 games.

Ottenbreit also appeared in 98 games in the ECHL with the Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies.

Before his professional career, Ottenbreit was a member of the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds for four seasons and was named captain for his final year.

The now 27-year-old helped lead the Thunderbirds to a WHL Championship in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 192 pound lefty recorded 108 points (24 goals, 84 assists) in 284 regular season games and another 15 points in 49 postseason games.