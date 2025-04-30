Firebirds vs Canucks Pacific Division Semifinal Preview

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds and Abbotsford Canucks first game of the Pacific Division Semifinal round is one day away.

The Firebirds and Canucks have never met in the playoffs in the teams three years of existence.

CV has dominated Abbotsford, not only in this year's regular season, but all time. The Firebirds had a 3-1 record this year and now extend their all-time series record to 12-3-0-1.

Here is a look at the schedule for Round 2, which is a best-of-five-game series.

Game One - Thursday, May 1st at 7 PM (Home)

Game Two - Saturday, May 3rd at 6 PM (Home)

Game Three - Wednesday, May 7th at 7 PM (Away)

Game Four - Friday, May 9th at 7 PM (Away)

Game Five - Sunday, May 11th at 7 PM (Away)

Games four and five will only be played if needed, since round two is a race to three wins.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds as they seek to reach the Calder Cup Finals for a third year in a row.