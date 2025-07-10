Skip to Content
Firebirds

Coachella Valley Firebirds announce their 2025-26 season schedule

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:46 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced the team’s regular season schedule for its upcoming fourth season. 

The Coachella Valley Firebirds open their season against the San Diego Gulls October 10 at 7 p.m. at the Acrisure Arena. Throughout this 72-game season the Firebirds will go head-to-head with all teams in the Pacific Division as well as one out-of-division team, the Texas Stars. 

Starting this season, weekday home games are set to begin at 6:30 p.m., Friday night games will begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday home days will begin at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. depending on the game. 

Their season is set to close late April at Acrisure Arena marking a total of 36 home games.

Last season the Firebirds ranked fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 37 wins and 25 loses having fans eager to get back in the stands for the upcoming 2025-26 matchups. 

Scheduled dates and times are subject to change. 2025-26 season tickets are currently on sale at https://cvfirebirds.com/. More information about individual tickets, themes and promo nights will be released on the site at a later date. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for more Firebirds updates.

FULL SCHEDULE (all times Pacific, home games in bold)

DayDate   TimeVisiting Team@Home Team
Fri10/10/257:00 PMSan Diego@Coachella Valley
Sat10/18/256:00 PMColorado@Coachella Valley
Sun10/19/254:00 PMCoachella Valley@Bakersfield
Wed10/22/257:00 PMCoachella Valley@San Jose
Fri10/24/256:00 PMCoachella Valley@Calgary
Sat10/25/255:00 PMCoachella Valley@Calgary
Thu10/30/256:30 PMSan Diego@Coachella Valley
Sat11/1/256:00 PMColorado@Coachella Valley
Wed11/5/256:30 PMColorado@Coachella Valley
Fri11/7/256:00 PMCoachella Valley@Tucson
Sat11/8/256:00 PMCoachella Valley@Tucson
Tue11/11/256:30 PMBakersfield@Coachella Valley
Sat11/15/257:00 PMCoachella Valley@Bakersfield
Sun11/16/253:00 PMAbbotsford@Coachella Valley
Fri11/21/256:00 PMSan Diego@Coachella Valley
Sun11/23/253:00 PMCalgary@Coachella Valley
Fri11/28/257:00 PMCoachella Valley@San Diego
Sat11/29/256:00 PMTexas@Coachella Valley
Wed12/3/256:30 PMTexas@Coachella Valley
Sat12/6/257:00 PMCoachella Valley@Abbotsford
Sun12/7/254:00 PMCoachella Valley@Abbotsford
Tue12/9/256:00 PMCoachella Valley@Calgary
Thu12/11/256:00 PMCoachella Valley@Calgary
Wed12/17/256:30 PMSan Jose@Coachella Valley
Fri12/19/257:00 PMBakersfield@Coachella Valley
Sat12/20/256:00 PMCoachella Valley@Bakersfield
Sat12/27/256:00 PMAbbotsford@Coachella Valley
Sun12/28/255:00 PMCoachella Valley@Henderson
Wed12/31/255:00 PMBakersfield@Coachella Valley
Fri1/2/267:00 PMCoachella Valley@San Diego
Sat1/3/266:00 PMCoachella Valley@Ontario
Wed1/7/266:30 PMHenderson@Coachella Valley
Sat1/10/266:00 PMHenderson@Coachella Valley
Tue1/13/265:00 PMCoachella Valley@Texas
Wed1/14/265:00 PMCoachella Valley@Texas
Sat1/17/266:00 PMCoachella Valley@San Diego
Sun1/18/265:00 PMAbbotsford@Coachella Valley
Wed1/21/266:30 PMSan Jose@Coachella Valley
Fri1/23/267:00 PMOntario@Coachella Valley
Wed1/28/266:30 PMColorado@Coachella Valley
Fri1/30/267:00 PMSan Diego@Coachella Valley
Sun2/1/263:00 PMCoachella Valley@Ontario
Wed2/4/267:00 PMCoachella Valley@San Jose
Fri2/6/267:00 PMCoachella Valley@Henderson
Sat2/7/266:00 PMCoachella Valley@Henderson
Fri2/13/267:00 PMTucson@Coachella Valley
Sun2/15/263:00 PMTucson@Coachella Valley
Wed2/18/266:30 PMCoachella Valley@Bakersfield
Fri2/20/266:05 PMCoachella Valley@Colorado
Sat2/21/266:05 PMCoachella Valley@Colorado
Thu2/26/266:30 PMHenderson@Coachella Valley
Sat2/28/266:00 PMBakersfield@Coachella Valley
Wed3/4/267:00 PMCoachella Valley@Henderson
Sat3/7/266:00 PMCalgary@Coachella Valley
Sun3/8/263:00 PMCalgary@Coachella Valley
Fri3/13/267:00 PMOntario@Coachella Valley
Sat3/14/246:00 PMCoachella Valley@Ontario
Wed3/18/2610:30 AMCoachella Valley@San Jose
Sat3/21/266:05 PMCoachella Valley@Colorado
Sun3/22/266:00 PMCoachella Valley@Colorado
Wed3/25/266:30 PMCalgary@Coachella Valley
Sat3/28/266:00 PMSan Jose@Coachella Valley
Sun3/29/263:00 PMSan Jose@Coachella Valley
Wed4/1/266:30 PMOntario@Coachella Valley
Fri4/3/267:00 PMCoachella Valley@Abbotsford
Sat4/4/267:00 PMCoachella Valley@Abbotsford
Wed4/8/266:30 PMHenderson@Coachella Valley
Fri4/10/267:00 PMCoachella Valley@Ontario
Sat4/11/266:00 PMOntario@Coachella Valley
Tue4/14/267:00 PMCoachella Valley@San Jose
Sat4/18/266:00 PMCoachella Valley@San Diego
Sun4/19/263:00 PMAbbotsford@Coachella Valley
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Meberg

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content