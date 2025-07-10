Coachella Valley Firebirds announce their 2025-26 season schedule

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced the team’s regular season schedule for its upcoming fourth season.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds open their season against the San Diego Gulls October 10 at 7 p.m. at the Acrisure Arena. Throughout this 72-game season the Firebirds will go head-to-head with all teams in the Pacific Division as well as one out-of-division team, the Texas Stars.

Starting this season, weekday home games are set to begin at 6:30 p.m., Friday night games will begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday home days will begin at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. depending on the game.

Their season is set to close late April at Acrisure Arena marking a total of 36 home games.

Last season the Firebirds ranked fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 37 wins and 25 loses having fans eager to get back in the stands for the upcoming 2025-26 matchups.

Scheduled dates and times are subject to change. 2025-26 season tickets are currently on sale at https://cvfirebirds.com/. More information about individual tickets, themes and promo nights will be released on the site at a later date.

