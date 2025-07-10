Coachella Valley Firebirds announce their 2025-26 season schedule
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced the team’s regular season schedule for its upcoming fourth season.
The Coachella Valley Firebirds open their season against the San Diego Gulls October 10 at 7 p.m. at the Acrisure Arena. Throughout this 72-game season the Firebirds will go head-to-head with all teams in the Pacific Division as well as one out-of-division team, the Texas Stars.
Starting this season, weekday home games are set to begin at 6:30 p.m., Friday night games will begin at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday home days will begin at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. depending on the game.
Their season is set to close late April at Acrisure Arena marking a total of 36 home games.
Last season the Firebirds ranked fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 37 wins and 25 loses having fans eager to get back in the stands for the upcoming 2025-26 matchups.
Scheduled dates and times are subject to change. 2025-26 season tickets are currently on sale at https://cvfirebirds.com/. More information about individual tickets, themes and promo nights will be released on the site at a later date.
FULL SCHEDULE (all times Pacific, home games in bold)
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Visiting Team
|@
|Home Team
|Fri
|10/10/25
|7:00 PM
|San Diego
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|10/18/25
|6:00 PM
|Colorado
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sun
|10/19/25
|4:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Bakersfield
|Wed
|10/22/25
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|San Jose
|Fri
|10/24/25
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Calgary
|Sat
|10/25/25
|5:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Calgary
|Thu
|10/30/25
|6:30 PM
|San Diego
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|11/1/25
|6:00 PM
|Colorado
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Wed
|11/5/25
|6:30 PM
|Colorado
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|11/7/25
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Tucson
|Sat
|11/8/25
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Tucson
|Tue
|11/11/25
|6:30 PM
|Bakersfield
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|11/15/25
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Bakersfield
|Sun
|11/16/25
|3:00 PM
|Abbotsford
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|11/21/25
|6:00 PM
|San Diego
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sun
|11/23/25
|3:00 PM
|Calgary
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|11/28/25
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|San Diego
|Sat
|11/29/25
|6:00 PM
|Texas
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Wed
|12/3/25
|6:30 PM
|Texas
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|12/6/25
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Abbotsford
|Sun
|12/7/25
|4:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Abbotsford
|Tue
|12/9/25
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Calgary
|Thu
|12/11/25
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Calgary
|Wed
|12/17/25
|6:30 PM
|San Jose
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|12/19/25
|7:00 PM
|Bakersfield
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|12/20/25
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Bakersfield
|Sat
|12/27/25
|6:00 PM
|Abbotsford
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sun
|12/28/25
|5:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Henderson
|Wed
|12/31/25
|5:00 PM
|Bakersfield
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|1/2/26
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|San Diego
|Sat
|1/3/26
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Ontario
|Wed
|1/7/26
|6:30 PM
|Henderson
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|1/10/26
|6:00 PM
|Henderson
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Tue
|1/13/26
|5:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Texas
|Wed
|1/14/26
|5:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Texas
|Sat
|1/17/26
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|San Diego
|Sun
|1/18/26
|5:00 PM
|Abbotsford
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Wed
|1/21/26
|6:30 PM
|San Jose
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|1/23/26
|7:00 PM
|Ontario
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Wed
|1/28/26
|6:30 PM
|Colorado
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|1/30/26
|7:00 PM
|San Diego
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sun
|2/1/26
|3:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Ontario
|Wed
|2/4/26
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|San Jose
|Fri
|2/6/26
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Henderson
|Sat
|2/7/26
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Henderson
|Fri
|2/13/26
|7:00 PM
|Tucson
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sun
|2/15/26
|3:00 PM
|Tucson
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Wed
|2/18/26
|6:30 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Bakersfield
|Fri
|2/20/26
|6:05 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Colorado
|Sat
|2/21/26
|6:05 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Colorado
|Thu
|2/26/26
|6:30 PM
|Henderson
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|2/28/26
|6:00 PM
|Bakersfield
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Wed
|3/4/26
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Henderson
|Sat
|3/7/26
|6:00 PM
|Calgary
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sun
|3/8/26
|3:00 PM
|Calgary
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|3/13/26
|7:00 PM
|Ontario
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|3/14/24
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Ontario
|Wed
|3/18/26
|10:30 AM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|San Jose
|Sat
|3/21/26
|6:05 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Colorado
|Sun
|3/22/26
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Colorado
|Wed
|3/25/26
|6:30 PM
|Calgary
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sat
|3/28/26
|6:00 PM
|San Jose
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Sun
|3/29/26
|3:00 PM
|San Jose
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Wed
|4/1/26
|6:30 PM
|Ontario
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|4/3/26
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Abbotsford
|Sat
|4/4/26
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Abbotsford
|Wed
|4/8/26
|6:30 PM
|Henderson
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Fri
|4/10/26
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Ontario
|Sat
|4/11/26
|6:00 PM
|Ontario
|@
|Coachella Valley
|Tue
|4/14/26
|7:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|San Jose
|Sat
|4/18/26
|6:00 PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|San Diego
|Sun
|4/19/26
|3:00 PM
|Abbotsford
|@
|Coachella Valley