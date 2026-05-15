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Pacific Division Finals: Firebirds look to even the series at home in Game 2

Coachella Valley Firebirds vs Colorado Eagles Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals (5/13/26)
KESQ
Coachella Valley Firebirds vs Colorado Eagles Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals (5/13/26)
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Published 11:49 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds will look to bounce back at home tonight in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals against the Colorado Eagles.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Arena

The Firebirds lost 3-0 at home against the Eagles on Wednesday.

It's a best-of-five series and tonight's game will be the last in the series to be played at Acrisure Arena.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur will have live coverage of the game in all our newscasts starting at 4 p.m.

Following Game 2 on Friday, all games will be played at Blue FCU Arena in Loveland, CO, for the remainder of the series.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

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