High School Football Week 1: Results and highlights

After nearly a year and a half, high school football is finally back! Catch the Best Local Sports Show tonight at 11 p.m. for highlights and results from every game.

HomeAwayQuarter
Palm Desert - 20Palm Springs - 13Halftime
Xavier Prep - 0Rancho Mirage - 6Halftime
Shadow Hills - 28La Quinta - 7Halftime
Cathedral City - 0Coachella Valley - 262Q

Tune in for a look at our Play of the Week nominees. If you're in attendance and want to share your pics or videos from the game, use #BLSS on Twitter or email it to SHARE@KESQ.com

