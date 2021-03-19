High School Football Week 1: Results and highlights
After nearly a year and a half, high school football is finally back! Catch the Best Local Sports Show tonight at 11 p.m. for highlights and results from every game.
|Home
|Away
|Quarter
|Palm Desert - 20
|Palm Springs - 13
|Halftime
|Xavier Prep - 0
|Rancho Mirage - 6
|Halftime
|Shadow Hills - 28
|La Quinta - 7
|Halftime
|Cathedral City - 0
|Coachella Valley - 26
|2Q
Tune in for a look at our Play of the Week nominees. If you're in attendance and want to share your pics or videos from the game, use #BLSS on Twitter or email it to SHARE@KESQ.com
