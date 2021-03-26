Live Updates: Week 2 of high school football
High school football continues tonight with week 2 of the shortened five-week season, featuring five games tonight.
WEEK 2 SCHEDULE - all games start at 7pm local time
(We'll keep updating the article through the night with the latest scores and any other notes we get on each game)
- Palm Desert @ Shadow Hills
- La Quinta @ Rancho Mirage
- Xavier Prep @ Palm Springs
- Adelanto @ Desert Hot Springs
- Twentynine Palms @ Coachella Valley
- Cathedral City took on Indio on Thursday. The Lions took home their first W of the season, getting the victory over the Rajahs 29 to 6.
