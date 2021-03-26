Skip to Content
High School Football
By
today at 5:25 pm
Published 5:09 pm

Live Updates: Week 2 of high school football

High school football continues tonight with week 2 of the shortened five-week season, featuring five games tonight.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE - all games start at 7pm local time
(We'll keep updating the article through the night with the latest scores and any other notes we get on each game)

  • Palm Desert @ Shadow Hills
  • La Quinta @ Rancho Mirage
  • Xavier Prep @ Palm Springs
  • Adelanto @ Desert Hot Springs
  • Twentynine Palms @ Coachella Valley
  • Cathedral City took on Indio on Thursday. The Lions took home their first W of the season, getting the victory over the Rajahs 29 to 6.

For fans looking to stream the games, visit NFHS Network. A subscription is required to watch the games LIVE on your device.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates throughout the night, including the Best Local Sports Show at 11pm with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

