Live Updates: Week 2 of high school football

High School Football

High school football continues tonight with week 2 of the shortened five-week season, featuring five games tonight.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE - all games start at 7pm local time

(We'll keep updating the article through the night with the latest scores and any other notes we get on each game)

Palm Desert @ Shadow Hills

La Quinta @ Rancho Mirage

Xavier Prep @ Palm Springs

Adelanto @ Desert Hot Springs

Twentynine Palms @ Coachella Valley

Cathedral City took on Indio on Thursday. The Lions took home their first W of the season, getting the victory over the Rajahs 29 to 6.

For fans looking to stream the games, visit NFHS Network. A subscription is required to watch the games LIVE on your device.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates throughout the night, including the Best Local Sports Show at 11pm with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley.