Live Updates: Scores & highlights from the final week of high school football

High School Football

It's the final week of the local high school football season! Friday and Saturday will wrap-up the shortened five-week season.

Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley will have highlights and scores from all of tonight's games, watch the Best Local Sports Show on News Channel 3 tonight at 11 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK: La Quinta @ Palm Desert - The Flag Game

The La Quinta Blackhawks taking on the Palm Desert Aztecs in the annual Flag Game is typically a match-up to look out for every season, but this game is a little more special tonight, as the district expanded the number of fans allowed in the stands, with the focus of allowing senior students to attend the last game of the season.

Fans at the Palm Desert - La Quinta JV game

Week 5 Football Schedule

Home Away Quarter Palm Desert Palm Desert Fri. @ 7pm Palm Springs Rancho Mirage Fri. @ 7pm Desert Hot Springs Cathedral City Fri. @ 7pm Twentynine Palms Indio Fri. @ 7pm Shadow Hills Xavier Prep Sat. @ 5pm

Xavier Prep travels to Shadow Hills for the final game of the season on Saturday. More fans will also be allowed in the stands at this game.

According to DSUSD, "690 senior students and parents of the Shadow Hills High School football team and 285 senior students and parents on the Xavier Prep side will be allowed at the varsity football game this Saturday."

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates throughout the week, including the Best Local Sports Show at 11pm with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley featuring highlights and scores from every game!