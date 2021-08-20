BLSS: Week 1 high school football schedule
It's a whole new season! We're back with week 1 of the local high school football season. Below is the list of games this week.
WEEK 1
|Silverado
|@
|Palm Desert
|Palm Springs
|@
|Yucaipa
|Xavier Prep
|@
|St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy
|Rancho Mirage
|@
|Hemet
|Indio
|@
|Shadow Hills *Mayor's Cup
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Canyon Springs
|San Bernardino
|@
|Desert Mirage
|Rowland
|@
|Cathedral City *Saturday 8/21
|Desert Hot Springs
|@
|Indian Springs
Watch the Best Local Sports Show tonight at 11 for highlights, scores and more from all games featuring our valley teams!
Comments