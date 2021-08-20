Skip to Content
High School Football
today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:17 PM

BLSS: Week 1 high school football schedule

KESQ

It's a whole new season! We're back with week 1 of the local high school football season. Below is the list of games this week.

WEEK 1

Silverado@Palm Desert
Palm Springs@Yucaipa
Xavier Prep@St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy
Rancho Mirage@Hemet
Indio@Shadow Hills *Mayor's Cup
Coachella Valley@Canyon Springs
San Bernardino@Desert Mirage
Rowland@Cathedral City *Saturday 8/21
Desert Hot Springs@Indian Springs

Watch the Best Local Sports Show tonight at 11 for highlights, scores and more from all games featuring our valley teams!

