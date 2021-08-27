Skip to Content
High School Football
today at 4:37 PM
BLSS: Week 2 high school football schedule

It's week 2 of the high school football season! We've got 10 games this week, check out the schedule below.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur at 11 p.m. for scores, highlights, and more from this week's action. We'll also announce our Play of the Week nominees!

WEEK 2 - FRIDAY 8/27

Shadow Hills - 40@Citrus Hill - 7 
Palm Desert@Dixie (Utah)
Carter@La Quinta
Xavier Prep@Ontario Christian
Indio@Rancho Mirage
West Valley@Cathedral City
Palo Verde Valley@Coachella Valley
Yucca Valley@Lancaster
Jurupa Valley@Desert Hot Springs
All games start at 7 p.m.

There were three games originally on the docket that were canceled due to COVID-19

  • Twentynine Palm @ Big Bear
  • Palm Springs @ Grand Terrace
  • Desert Mirage @ Calipatria
