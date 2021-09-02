Skip to Content
High School Football
today at 4:31 PM
Week 3 of high school football kicks off with four games on Thursday

Week 3 of the high school football season is here and a little early at that. We've got four games Thursday night featuring four local teams.

WEEK 3 THURSDAY GAMES

Eisenhower (0-1)@Palm Springs (0-1)7PM
Tahquitz (0-0)@Rancho Mirage (2-0)7PM
Brawley (0-2)@Indio (0-2)7PM
Perris (1-0)@Desert Hot Springs (0-2)6PM

Watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11pm for full coverage of tonight's games.

Check out the games scheduled for Friday and Saturday

WEEK 3 FRIDAY GAMES

La Quinta (1-0)@Coachella Valley (2-0)7PM
Central@Palm Desert (1-1)7PM
Great Oak@Shadow Hills (2-0)7PM
Aquinas@Xavier Prep (0-1-1)7PM
Yucca Valley (1-0)@Canyon Springs7PM
Victor Valley@Twentynine Palms (0-0)7PM
Desert Mirage (0-2)@Desert Christian (0-1)SAT 6PM
Note: Cathedral City is on a bye

We'll have all the week 3 coverage during the Best Local Sports Show Friday night at 11 pm.

Jesus Reyes

