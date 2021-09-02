Week 3 of high school football kicks off with four games on Thursday
Week 3 of the high school football season is here and a little early at that. We've got four games Thursday night featuring four local teams.
WEEK 3 THURSDAY GAMES
|Eisenhower (0-1)
|@
|Palm Springs (0-1)
|7PM
|Tahquitz (0-0)
|@
|Rancho Mirage (2-0)
|7PM
|Brawley (0-2)
|@
|Indio (0-2)
|7PM
|Perris (1-0)
|@
|Desert Hot Springs (0-2)
|6PM
Check out the games scheduled for Friday and Saturday
WEEK 3 FRIDAY GAMES
|La Quinta (1-0)
|@
|Coachella Valley (2-0)
|7PM
|Central
|@
|Palm Desert (1-1)
|7PM
|Great Oak
|@
|Shadow Hills (2-0)
|7PM
|Aquinas
|@
|Xavier Prep (0-1-1)
|7PM
|Yucca Valley (1-0)
|@
|Canyon Springs
|7PM
|Victor Valley
|@
|Twentynine Palms (0-0)
|7PM
|Desert Mirage (0-2)
|@
|Desert Christian (0-1)
|SAT 6PM
