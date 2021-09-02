Week 3 of high school football kicks off with four games on Thursday

High School Football

Week 3 of the high school football season is here and a little early at that. We've got four games Thursday night featuring four local teams.

WEEK 3 THURSDAY GAMES

Eisenhower (0-1) @ Palm Springs (0-1) 7PM Tahquitz (0-0) @ Rancho Mirage (2-0) 7PM Brawley (0-2) @ Indio (0-2) 7PM Perris (1-0) @ Desert Hot Springs (0-2) 6PM

Watch News Channel 3 at 10 and 11pm for full coverage of tonight's games.

Check out the games scheduled for Friday and Saturday

WEEK 3 FRIDAY GAMES

La Quinta (1-0) @ Coachella Valley (2-0) 7PM Central @ Palm Desert (1-1) 7PM Great Oak @ Shadow Hills (2-0) 7PM Aquinas @ Xavier Prep (0-1-1) 7PM Yucca Valley (1-0) @ Canyon Springs 7PM Victor Valley @ Twentynine Palms (0-0) 7PM Desert Mirage (0-2) @ Desert Christian (0-1) SAT 6PM Note: Cathedral City is on a bye

We'll have all the week 3 coverage during the Best Local Sports Show Friday night at 11 pm.