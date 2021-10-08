Skip to Content
High School Football
By
Updated
today at 8:12 PM
Published 7:01 PM

LIVE UPDATES: Week 8 High school football scores & highlights

Week 8 of high school football is here. Check out live updates on scores below. Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur at 11 p.m. for highlights from tonight's games.

La Quinta - 0@Palm Desert - 172Q
Xavier Prep - 7@Shadow Hills - 0HALF
Rancho Mirage - 21@Palm Springs - 7HALF
Twentynine Palms - 14@Coachella Valley - 02Q
Cathedral City - 32@Banning - 82Q
Indio - 7@Yucca Valley - 152Q
Desert Mirage - 0@Desert Hot Springs - 01Q
Local News / Local Sports Events / Local Sports Headlines / News / News Headlines / Top Stories / Video

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content