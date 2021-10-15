BLSS: High School football week 9 schedule
We're in week 9 of the high school football season! We got a few weeks left and teams fighting for the top stop in their leagues.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Cook Street Rivalry
|Palm Desert
|@
|Xavier Prep
|7PM
PD-XP Cook Street rivalry headlines Week 9.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 15, 2021
Last 4 meetings have been all @PdhsFootball outscoring @XCPHS_Football 144-30 in those games.
53-0
34-20
37-3
20-7@XCPHS_Football, first in DEL at 2-0, will look to snap that streak tonight.
We’ll see what happens 🏈👨🏻🍳🍿@KESQ
|Palm Springs
|@
|La Quinta
|7PM
|Shadow Hills
|@
|Rancho Mirage
|7PM
|Coachella Valley
|@
|Cathedral City
|7PM
|Desert Hot Springs
|@
|Twentynine Palms
|7PM
|Yucca Valley
|@
|Desert Mirage
|7PM
Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur tonight at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from tonight's games. We'll also have the Play of the Week nominees!
