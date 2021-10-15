Skip to Content
High School Football
By , ,
Updated
today at 8:58 PM
Published 3:39 PM

Live Updates: High School football week 9

We're in week 9 of the high school football season! We got a few weeks left and teams fighting for the top stop in their leagues.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Cook Street Rivalry

Palm Desert - 17@Xavier Prep - 93Q
Palm Springs - 14@La Quinta - 144Q
Shadow Hills - 23@Rancho Mirage - 03Q
Coachella Valley - 21@Cathedral City - 143Q
Desert Hot Springs - 0@Twentynine Palms - 674Q
Yucca Valley - 14@Desert Mirage - 83Q

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur tonight at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from tonight's games. We'll also have the Play of the Week nominees!

High School Football

Jesus Reyes

Bailey Arredondo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content