Live Updates: High School football week 9
We're in week 9 of the high school football season! We got a few weeks left and teams fighting for the top stop in their leagues.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Cook Street Rivalry
|Palm Desert - 17
|@
|Xavier Prep - 9
|3Q
PD-XP Cook Street rivalry headlines Week 9.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 15, 2021
Last 4 meetings have been all @PdhsFootball outscoring @XCPHS_Football 144-30 in those games.
53-0
34-20
37-3
20-7@XCPHS_Football, first in DEL at 2-0, will look to snap that streak tonight.
We’ll see what happens 🏈👨🏻🍳🍿@KESQ
|Palm Springs - 14
|@
|La Quinta - 14
|4Q
|Shadow Hills - 23
|@
|Rancho Mirage - 0
|3Q
|Coachella Valley - 21
|@
|Cathedral City - 14
|3Q
|Desert Hot Springs - 0
|@
|Twentynine Palms - 67
|4Q
|Yucca Valley - 14
|@
|Desert Mirage - 8
|3Q
Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur tonight at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from tonight's games. We'll also have the Play of the Week nominees!
Comments